The Longview Fire Department says crews responded to 13 fireworks-related incidents on July Fourth, as well two detached garage fires the next morning.

After receiving an emergency call at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to a residence in the 440 block of 23rd Avenue in the St. Helens neighborhood, according to a department press release. Once they arrived, along with an ambulance, they found a man in the driveway severely injured after a “powerful explosion," the news release states.

The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The injured man initially received first aid from a Longview police officer, and was then transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Fire crews extinguished the blaze in the detached garage and ensured the scene was secured.

A fire destroyed another detached garage early Wednesday in the Columbia Valley Garden neighborhood.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 3600 block of Oak Street around 3:07 a.m., and once fire crews arrived, they encountered a one-story, detached three-car garage with heavy smoke and flames spewing out.

The fire was extinguished at roughly 4:02 a.m., according to a press release. Still, crews struggled due to zero visibility within the garage, which slowed the response to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters and investigators stood at the scene for several hours as crews continued to put out hot spots. The circumstances that led to the fire are under investigation.