Longview fire called to stovetop fire Sunday

Firefighting crews responded at roughly 2:03 p.m. Sunday to a fire located on the 200 block of Carolina Street in the Highlands neighborhood of Longview.

The fire was concentrated on the kitchen stove, but when firefighting crews arrived at the scene, a resident said they had extinguished the blaze on their own just before fire crews arrived. No other damage occurred to the structure and no injuries were reported, according to Longview fire personnel.