Longview crews put out fire Saturday at Highlands home

Highlands fire

A firefighter sprays water on the back porch of a Highlands home Saturday after a fire erupted in the Longview house. 

 LFD, Contributed

A family of six is without a home after a fire hit their house southwest of Archie Anderson Park on Saturday evening. No one was injured.

The Longview Fire Department reports units were dispatched at 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of 23rd Avenue in the Highlands after a neighbor reported seeing heavy smoke and flames inside the house.

PIO for the Longview Police Department, Capt. Branden McNew, shows off the community room in the new satellite station at Archie Anderson Park on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Everyone in the house had escaped by the time crews arrived thanks to the home's working smoke alarms, the department reports. Cews controlled the fire within about 15 minutes and stayed until 9 p.m. to ensure the blaze was out.

People are also reading…

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The family is staying with family and friends and requested help from the Red Cross.

The department recommends installing smoke alarms inside and directly outside rooms people sleep in, and to test alarms monthly.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue also responded to the fire.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

