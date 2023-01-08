Longview crews put out fire Saturday at Highlands home

A family of six is without a home after a fire hit their house southwest of Archie Anderson Park on Saturday evening. No one was injured.

The Longview Fire Department reports units were dispatched at 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of 23rd Avenue in the Highlands after a neighbor reported seeing heavy smoke and flames inside the house.

Everyone in the house had escaped by the time crews arrived thanks to the home's working smoke alarms, the department reports. Cews controlled the fire within about 15 minutes and stayed until 9 p.m. to ensure the blaze was out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The family is staying with family and friends and requested help from the Red Cross.

The department recommends installing smoke alarms inside and directly outside rooms people sleep in, and to test alarms monthly.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue also responded to the fire.