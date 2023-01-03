Log truck rollover closes Holcomb Road Tuesday morning

A log truck rollover closed Holcomb Road north of Kelso Tuesday morning, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.
The road will be closed in the 1500 block until further notice.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today