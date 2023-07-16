Officials say patients in critical condition on the Oregon side of the Lewis and Clark Bridge will be airlifted during the first phase of the bridge's construction that started at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Washington State Department of Transportation reports ambulances, pedestrians and bicyclists cannot cross the bridge that spans Rainier and Longview from 10 p.m. Sunday through 8 a.m. Monday, but can after that time period.

Starting at 8 p.m. Sunday the Lewis and Clark Bridge closed for up to eight days while crews replace two bridge expansion joints and a fractured floor beam, closing vehicle traffic.

People requiring emergency medical attention on the Oregon side of the bridge will be transported by Life Flight, said Columbia Fire and Rescue Division Chief of EMS Jerry Cole. The former Trojan Nuclear Power Plant parking lot on Highway 30 will be a landing zone for Life Flight aircraft.

Those deemed non-critical will be driven to either Portland or Astoria for medical care, as first responders are not allowed to cross the bridge for the first roughly 10 hours, Cole said. The closest hospital to Rainier is PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.

People with important medical appointments will receive what Cole called a "front-of-the line pass" to board the Wahkiakum Ferry that runs between Puget Island, Washington and Westport, Oregon. The St. John Medical Center emergency room has also agreed to "fast-track our patients," Cole said.

Debra Carnes, senior director of marketing and communication for PeaceHealth, said the hospital is ready for such emergencies but did not know the exact timeline of when the bridge would close to emergency vehicles.

"We were told somewhere along the eight days it would close even to EMS, but I was not aware it was the first 10 hours," she said.

Carnes says the medical center does "planning all the time" for emergencies, such as road closures to mudslides.

"I think we're fully prepared for this," she said.

Clatskanie Fire Chief Steve Sharek said the department increased staffing during the bridge closure, though they were not able to get funding to do so. He said the department "developed an instant-action plan."

Even though there has been a lot of planning regarding the closure, Cole said timelines could change.

"It is construction," he said. "So, once they get in there, things could change, and we realize that."

He said his department has not coordinated with other fire agencies on the Washington state side of the bridge.