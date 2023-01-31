 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Center man found dead on the North Fork of Lewis River after boat capsizes

Capsized boat in the Lewis River

The capsized boat is seen on the North Fork of the Lewis River.

 Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Contributed

CLARK COUNTY — The body of a La Center man — who went missing after his boat capsized on the North Fork of the Lewis River — was found Monday.

A Clark County Sheriff's Office drone found the body of Robert Stevenson, 65, in the water about half a mile down the river from where his friend was located.

Officials say at around 12:34 p.m. Sunday, Stevenson and Randy Greer, 65 of Woodland, were traveling in a small aluminum watercraft near the North Fork of the Lewis River when the boat struck a pole in the water. The vessel started to take on water and then capsized.

A nearby boater called 911 to report the capsized boat and helped Greer reach the shore. He reportedly told his rescuers Stevenson was still missing.

The sheriff's office reports neither Greer nor Stevenson was wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident.

The first search on Sunday lasted several hours but was called off at 4 p.m., and the search resumes the next day. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

