KELSO — Two people and their pets have been displaced after a blaze engulfed a shop and an RV early Tuesday morning in southwest Kelso, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue officials.

Fire crews from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Longview Fire Department responded to a shop located on the 700 block of Willow Street in Kelso at roughly 7:23 a.m.

Once crews arrived, they came upon a building with heavy smoke spewing out and flames piercing through the roof, according to an afternoon news release.

Firefighters reported "multiple audible explosions from inside," the news release said.

Battalion Chief Joe Tone told The Daily News that "large explosions" were heard inside the shop and speculated propane tanks could have caused them.

Tone said one resident on the property ran into the RV next to the burning building to look for his partner and dogs, but they were already safe and away from the fire.

Fire officials considered the shop and the RV a "total loss," as the shop's roof caved in, Tone said.

The release mentions that firefighters used "multiple hose lines" and gained control of the fire just before 9 a.m. No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Four engines, two ladder trucks, two chief officers, and a medic unit responded to the fire. Cowlitz County Public Utility District, Kelso Public Works, and Kelso police responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.