A Kelso elementary school principal freed a dog from a vehicle fire Monday afternoon, according to Lt. Travis Mcwain of Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

The incident occurred on Fourth Avenue near Wallace Elementary School, where a small interior fire erupted within a Chevy Colorado. Mcwain said the fire was caused by a butane lighter and filled the vehicle with smoke.

Wallace Elementary School Principal Ray Cattin told The Daily News the incident occurred during recess after he received a call from staff about the fire, just before 1 p.m.

Cattin said the doors of the truck were locked, and children were yelling that there was a dog inside the vehicle, but he wasn't "100% sure" because he couldn't see anything inside as the truck's cabin was filled with smoke.

He said he smashed the driver-side window with a brick, and the dog appeared to be "freaked out" due to the blaze.

The dog, who Cattin described as a "black mixed breed," took off from the truck and has not been found.

Cattin said the dog's owner was visiting a friend at the time of the incident and even attempted to call the dog back, but it ran off and hasn't been seen since.

Mcwain said the fire was put out before fire crews arrived.