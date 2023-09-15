An apartment building was evacuated Thursday night in downtown Kelso when nearby trees ignited east of the Kelso Christian Assembly.

The brush fire was contained to the hillside, and no building damage or injuries occurred, according to a press release from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

Cowlitz 2 and the Longview Fire Department were dispatched to the blaze at 11:30 p.m. near North Fifth Street and Church Street and Kelso police evacuated the apartment building out of precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Three brush engines, two structural engines, two chief officers, and Cowlitz County PUD responded to the call.