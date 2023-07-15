A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital Friday morning suffering multiple injuries following a crash on Old Pacific Highway in Kelso, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lt. Joe Tone.

The agency dispatched a crew at 11:25 a.m. to the 2620 block of Old Pacific Highway in response to a call saying an injured motorcyclist was lying in the road.

When crews arrived, Tone said, about five minutes after receiving the initial call, they discovered bystanders trying to assist the injured motorcyclist.

The first responders would soon call upon a LifeFlight helicopter to transport the rider, but the aircraft was already in service, so the motorcyclist was sent to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview to be stabilized until transport to another trauma center could be arranged.

Tone said the Kelso Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the crash.