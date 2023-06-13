The Iron Creek Fire near Randle is 100% contained, according to Incident Commander Andrew Bisset.

The U.S. Forest Service made the determination on Monday.

“The fire is not out — but it has not grown or spread in several days,” the Forest Service stated in a news release. “The objective of fire managers is full suppression of the fire, and crews will be mopping up hot spots in heavy ground fuels until the fire is declared out. Decayed and fire-damaged trees falling pose serious risks to firefighters, especially in moderate to high winds. A tree-falling module is scouting for remaining hazardous trees to cut down. Crews will exit the fire area when increased winds make working conditions unsafe. Warm weather and moderate winds up to 13 mph are predicted for Tuesday.”

The Iron Creek Fire started on June 3 and is being investigated as human-caused. The fire has burned 17 acres around the 98-site Iron Creek Campground, which is located 10 miles south of Randle.

The Gifford Pinchot National Forest has issued a formal closure order for Iron Creek Campground and Picnic Area. The areas will stay closed until they can be made safe for the public.

A total of 46 personnel are assigned to the fire, including an 18-person hand crew from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and a 10-person fire module from the Cowlitz Valley Ranger District. A regional 20-person hand crew planned to join the effort Tuesday.

The roads and trails around the Iron Creek Fire are being used by firefighters and their equipment.

“For their safety and yours, access to all Iron Creek recreation sites, hiking trails and the immediate area is prohibited,” the Forest Service stated.

Drones present a significant danger to aircraft working over wildfires and firefighters on the ground, according to the Forest Service, and the public is advised to never fly drones near active wildfires.

Campers with Iron Creek Campground reservations can request a refund at www.recreation.gov/rulesreservation-policies or reserve campsites at a different campground on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest at www.recreation.gov/camping/gateways/1117.

Ground fuels remain dry and the public is urged to use extra caution with all potential sources of ignition. The Lewis County Fire Marshal has also imposed a burn ban.