Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue made quick work of a blaze Thursday morning as a fire burned a row of hedges and partially damaged the roof of the Jiffy Lube near the Three Rivers Mall.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue spokesperson Bryan Ditterick said flames were about 30-feet high when crews arrived at 6:47 a.m. and extinguished the blaze at about 6:52 a.m.

The Burger King, located at 1021 Allen Street, had to be evacuated, and the Jiffy Lube was closed when the fire started. No one suffered an injury due to the fire and the exact cause has not been determined.