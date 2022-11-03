 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Garage declared total loss after fire

  • 0
Garage damaged due to blaze

Garage damaged due to blaze near 30th Avenue and Florida Street on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 

 (Courtesy Longview Fire Department)

Fire officials said a fire erupted in the Olympic East neighborhood of Longview on Wednesday night, damaging a detached garage and the contents inside.

At 8 p.m., Longview firefighters responded to a structure fire with four engines, one company ladder, two battalion chiefs, and a medical response unit, according to a Longview Fire Department news release.

The blaze was located near the intersection of 30th Avenue and Florida Street, with visible flames emanating from a detached garage and an extension to the home, Longview Battalion Chief Jeff Thompson said in the release.

The firefighters faced setbacks because of arched power lines but managed to extinguish the blaze within 15 minutes. The fire injured no one, as all residents were able to evacuate, according to the release.

However, the fire left the garage and all contents inside as a total loss, including one vehicle parked inside the garage. Several other cars on the property were damaged as well, according to the release.

People are also reading…

Firefighters were able to protect the home, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

While the primary residence was largely unaffected, one resident was displaced. That person will seek other accommodations while waiting for the power to return, the release said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Early voting is on the rise for midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News