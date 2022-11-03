Garage declared total loss after fire

Fire officials said a fire erupted in the Olympic East neighborhood of Longview on Wednesday night, damaging a detached garage and the contents inside.

At 8 p.m., Longview firefighters responded to a structure fire with four engines, one company ladder, two battalion chiefs, and a medical response unit, according to a Longview Fire Department news release.

The blaze was located near the intersection of 30th Avenue and Florida Street, with visible flames emanating from a detached garage and an extension to the home, Longview Battalion Chief Jeff Thompson said in the release.

The firefighters faced setbacks because of arched power lines but managed to extinguish the blaze within 15 minutes. The fire injured no one, as all residents were able to evacuate, according to the release.

However, the fire left the garage and all contents inside as a total loss, including one vehicle parked inside the garage. Several other cars on the property were damaged as well, according to the release.

Firefighters were able to protect the home, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

While the primary residence was largely unaffected, one resident was displaced. That person will seek other accommodations while waiting for the power to return, the release said.