Black smoke from a house fire killed four pets early Monday morning.

The blaze occurred at a small residence in the 100 block Oregon Way, according to the Longview Fire Department. No occupants were hurt or injured despite family members attempting to rescue the pets, a press release states.

A department press release states someone inside the residence could be heard coughing, trying to rescue the animals, but the smoke loaded the home and subjected the pets to a "dangerous atmosphere." All four pets died due to the smoke.

Battalion Chief Matt Amos advised against going into burning buildings.

"It is very dangerous entering a burning building without the proper protective equipment," he said in the release. “We understand the urgency of trying to save their beloved pets, but we were fortunate to have no other victims.”

Fire crews deployed hose lines, and firefighters "made a quick knock on the fire," the release states.

The reason for the fire is still under investigation by Longview Fire's Investigation Team.

Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. The release states "Cowlitz County Humane Society assisted the residents with the care of their pets."