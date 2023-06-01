KALAMA — Cowlitz County Fire District 5 says a man rescued his friend from the Kalama River Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Kalama River Road at about 2:47 p.m. after receiving a call regarding an unconscious fisherman floating down the river.

Once crews arrived, they were ushered by a bystander down a long narrow trail to the river, where they met the fisherman, who already regained consciousness, and learned of his friend's heroic actions.

According to the release, the fisherman floated nearly 100 yards before his friend finally reached him.

Once ashore, the two men trekked one-fourth of a mile up a trail over 200 feet in elevation and after locating their vehicle, they drove to a nearby fish hatchery to call for help.

The fisherman was airlifted from Haydu Park by a Life Flight helicopter and transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

Overall, 31 emergency responders from both Cowlitz and Clark counties assisted in the effort.