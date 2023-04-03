Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to two fires Monday in the Kelso area, and fire and law enforcement officials are investigating the causes of both blazes.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Joe Tone said fire crews responded to a home at 12:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue.

Tone said the homeowner had already extinguished the fire before units arrived. Fire investigators and the Kelso Police Department are examining the cause of the fire.

The second fire occurred at the 200 block of Louise Street, where a fire was possibly started inside an RV next to a house, Tone said. Crews arrived at the site at 6:20 a.m.

Similar to the first fire, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation into the circumstances that started the blaze.

In both fires, no one suffered an injury, nor was anyone displaced. Only minimal damage was sustained.