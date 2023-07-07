KALAMA — A two-story Victorian home in Kalama was destroyed late Thursday night after a two-alarm fire ripped through the home and sent one firefighter to the hospital.

No one was home when personnel from the Cowlitz County Fire District 5 were dispatched at about 11:31 p.m. to the 400 block of North Second Street after receiving an emergency call from a neighbor saying they could see smoke protruding from the home built in 1900.

Nine minutes after the crews were dispatched to the scene, flames came through both levels of the house, according to a department press release.

One firefighter was sent to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center for a non-life-threatening injury and was released hours later.

After crews successfully extinguished the blaze, they entered the burnt dwelling to search inside but had to abort because the roof started to collapse, the department reports.

Cowlitz County Fire District 5 reports the home was valued at over $500,000.

Besides Cowlitz County Fire District 5, other fire agencies assisted, including the Longview Fire Department and Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue.

Cowlitz PUD responded to the scene due to downed power lines, and the city of Kalama Public Utilities department aided.