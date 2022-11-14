Fire strikes Highlands apartment Monday morning

Longview Fire Department crews took out a fire Monday morning in a four-unit apartment building in the Highlands. No one was injured.

Fire officials report they were called to the blaze at 6:20 a.m. in the 300 block of 20th Avenue of the Longview neighborhood.

The building housed four apartments, and fire crews were able to confine the blaze to a single bedroom in a second-story apartment, according to a news release.

All residents were outside the building when Longview fire crews arrived at the scene.

Battalion Chief Blake Tomlinson said when he arrived he saw black smoke emitting from two small windows on the second floor, according to the release. After deploying a hose line to control the fire, firefighters searched each apartment for residents and set up gear to fan smoke from the building.

Two people were displaced due to the fire, officials said.

Investigators said the fire was caused by an open flame near combustibles. The residents slowed the fire's spread by closing the bedroom door after discovering the fire there, according to the news release.