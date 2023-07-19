Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Wednesday in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue at the Longview hospice care center that stopped serving patients in the spring.

No injuries were reported.

Longview Battalion Chief Matt Amos said crews responded to the scene at 8:16 a.m. and the fire was contained in a small building with a sign labeling the structure Community Health & Hospice Maintenance & DME.

Fire investigators were poking and prodding inside the structure while burnt and melted items were seen in the alleyway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and it is unclear if anyone was in the building.

Kendra Zern, human resource director for Community Health & Hospice, told The Daily News the health facility doesn't have a statement at this time.

In May, Community Home Health & Hospice transferred its in-home services to a new owner, Vancouver-based Eden Health, a for-profit company, while the care center off 11th Avenue stopped serving patients.