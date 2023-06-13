Fire destroyed a fifth-wheel trailer Monday in Kelso most likely due to an extension cord, authorities report.

No one was injured.

Personnel from the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Cowlitz County Fire District 5 arrived around 1 p.m. to the 800 block of Fishpond Road in Kelso to find the fifth-wheel trailer consumed by fire and flames spreading to nearby trees, according to a Cowlitz 2 press release.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue reports the fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes.

The lone resident, a woman, is receiving aid from the American Red Cross for shelter and other necessities, the press release states.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but authorities point to "improper use of extension cords" as being related to the blaze. Officials advise people to use the correct gauge when running power to an RV or other devices to prevent them from overheating. The press release states extension cords should not be used as permanent wiring.

Altogether, two fire engines, three water tenders, two Chief Officers, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, PUD, and crews from the Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.