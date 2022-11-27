Fire extinguished at Kelso vacant home Saturday for second time this year

Fire crews say they put out a blaze at a vacant home about two blocks west of Lads & Lassies Park in Kelso for the second time this year. No one was injured.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue reports crews were called to the latest fire around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Sixth Avenue to see heavy fire on the back side of the structure.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lt. Bryan Ditterick said the garage was on fire and described the home as a "squatter's house."

Firefighters searched inside the structure, finding no one inside, and the blaze was extinguished within 30 minutes, according to the department. Ditterick said crews found evidence of drug use in the structure.

The Longview Fire Department, Kelso police and the Cowlitz County Public Utility District also responded to the fire, which is under investigation.

Ditterick said the same location was on fire and extinguished on July 15. That fire engulfed the house, while Saturday's fire was in the garage. The cause of the summer fire is unknown, Ditterick said.

He said checking vacant homes, or "drug houses" adds an extra layer of danger for crews, who always check structures to ensure no one is inside.