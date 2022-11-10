 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire displaces three people Thursday in Clark County

Clark County fire

Capt. and paramedic Geoff Gutridge Thursday helps to reload a hose used on a garage fire in Clark County.

 Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, contributed

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters extinguished a garage fire early Thursday morning in the 18600 block of Northeast 92nd Avenue in Clark County. 

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, Clark County Fire District 3 and the Vancouver Fire Department were dispatched to the residence at 4:38 a.m. after a caller reported witnessing "flames coming out of the garage." 

When Cowlitz-Clark Fire Rescue arrived, they came upon the garage fire extending towards the second floor living area. 

According to the press release, a tenant woke by the sounds of his dog barking and then noticed the smell of smoke. He then "activated 911" and evacuated the structure with his dog. 

After extinguishing the garage fire, which included two vehicles, firefighters were able to bring the second-floor fire and the fire’s extension into the attic under control, officials state. 

No one was injured, but two adults, one child and two dogs were displaced. Firefighters were able to rescue multiple pet snakes from the structure.

Three fire engines, a ladder truck, a battalion chief and water tenders responded to the blaze. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office  

