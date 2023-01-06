Family remembers Woodland man who died fishing on New Year's Day

WOODLAND — Days after a Woodland man died in an ill-fated kayaking trip on the Columbia River on New Year's Day, the people who knew him best remembered him as a man cherished by loved ones and who held a deep passion for the great outdoors.

"He grew up by the Columbia River; Michael knew the river like the back of his hand," said his wife Charlotte Larson, 42, of Woodland.

Michael Larson, a father of two and a carpenter by trade, was "either working or fishing," said Charlotte Larson. She first encountered him at a friend's house, but it wasn't quite love at first sight.

"Let's just say he was very persistent," she said.

Poor weather conditions and rough currents impaired rescue efforts to retrieve the 62-year-old Michael Larson, who was discovered Jan. 1, at roughly 7:09 p.m., with no life vest as he held onto a piling approximately 700 feet from Austin Point in Woodland.

Chief John Nohr of Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said Larson was suffering from "extreme hypothermia" when rescuers reached him and later had a "cardiac issue" at the hospital.

Beth Larson, 35, of Forest Grove, Oregon, described herself as a "daddy's girl" who remembers her father as having a big heart who shared what he loved with those he loved. She takes some solace that her father died doing something he loved as he was "always on the water, fishing day and night," she said.

One of the last times they communicated was on the day of his death when he sent a text wishing her a happy new year, said Beth Larson.

The "currents were really bad," she added, and her father was wearing waders — a type of waterproof garment that typically covers the feet and chest.

Petty Officer Michael Clark, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard in Seattle, said the pants can act as an anchor when filled with water.

Samantha Miller, a friend of the Larsons, recalls Michael Larson's generosity, saying he would "give the shirt right off his back." She said he could fish for sturgeons bigger than himself.

Miller created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral arrangements, which stood at $1,175 as of Friday afternoon, intending to reach $2,000.

Chief Nohr told The Daily News that it's typical for Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue to respond to "approximately 10-12 river rescues per year," depending on the weather and how much people are recreating on the waterways."

"The Columbia River is actually one of the most dangerous; people grossly underestimate the current and flow. It looks calm on the surface but can be flowing at a very high rate," said Nohr. He said "the [best] way to avoid death in the waterways is to wear a life-jacket or other flotations."

Clark also advised people on the water to always wear proper floating equipment, as well as be aware of weather conditions, have a way of communication and never be afraid to ask for help.