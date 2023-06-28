A family of five and their dog were displaced after a second-alarm fire damaged their West Longview home Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the 2250 block of 52nd Avenue at roughly 12:45 a.m., after a report of black smoke emitting from an attached garage at a house in West Longview, according to a press release from the Longview Fire Department.

A Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputy was the first to arrive at the scene and reported to dispatch that the fire had spread to the house. The press release notes that the blaze was quickly extinguished but the fire spread from the garage to the attic.

The house sustained smoke and heat damage.

The family is receiving aid from the American Red Cross and the Longview Firefighters Union Local 828 voucher program, funded by the 828's hole-in-one golf event during the Longview's Go 4th Festival which runs Sunday through July 4, according to the news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.