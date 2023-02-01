No injuries were reported after local fire crews put out an electrical fire in a residence’s garage Wednesday in Columbia Heights.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue reports the agency and Longview Fire Department responded to the residential fire at about 11:40 a.m. and the fire was extinguished in less than 12 minutes.

Occupants evacuated safely, and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lt. Bryan Ditterick said crews rescued cats from inside the residence. The residents accepted Red Cross aid.

The fire didn’t spread to the home’s second story or adjacent walls, Cowlitz 2 reports.

Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Cowlitz County Sheriff deputies also responded, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.