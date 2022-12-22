Elderly man saved from underneath bulldozer in Longview

A 73-year-old man was rescued Wednesday afternoon by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Longview Fire Department members after the man got pinned down underneath a bulldozer, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

First responders arrived at 2:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of Coal Creek Road in Longview to help a man who was replacing rollers on one of the tracks on the bulldozer when he unexpectedly got trapped under the heavy motorized machine.

Fire officials say the elderly man was rescued in under 20 minutes after they arrived using rescue airbags, heavy stabilizing equipment and manual labor to dig the man out from under the dozer.

Once freed from underneath, the man was rushed via a helicopter to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center from what Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue are calling “unspecified pelvic injuries.”

The rescuers had to utilize two fire engines, a ladder truck, a medic unit, and a chief officer also responded to the incident. The fire agency mentions that deputies of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. No other person sustained injuries.