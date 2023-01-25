 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver injured in northbound I-5 crash Wednesday

Sedan crash on I-5 Freeway

A wrecked car sits in the roadway of northbound Interstate 5 near Ridgefield after a Wednesday morning crash. 

 Washington State Trooper Will Finn, contributed

RIDGEFIELD — One driver was injured after a sedan rear-ended a semitruck on Interstate 5 Wednesday morning, according to Trooper Will Finn of the Washington State Patrol.

The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on northbound I-5, near milepost 14, when the sedan entered the freeway at a high rate of speed and it struck the semitruck from behind, causing a traffic jam for 5 miles.

According to Cowlitz-Clark Fire Rescue Chief John Nohr, fire crews responded to the scene.

One person has died in a four-car crash that halted traffic on I-5 for hours during the morning commute Friday, Nov. 4. The person who was killed was a passenger in one of the three cars that were hit. Authorities say the driver who caused it all has been charged with DUI and could potentially face vehicular homicide charges.

The sedan driver attempted to operate the vehicle, but the damage was too significant.

The driver of the sedan was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and the damaged sedan was later removed from the freeway.

