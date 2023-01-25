Driver injured in northbound I-5 crash Wednesday

RIDGEFIELD — One driver was injured after a sedan rear-ended a semitruck on Interstate 5 Wednesday morning, according to Trooper Will Finn of the Washington State Patrol.

The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on northbound I-5, near milepost 14, when the sedan entered the freeway at a high rate of speed and it struck the semitruck from behind, causing a traffic jam for 5 miles.

According to Cowlitz-Clark Fire Rescue Chief John Nohr, fire crews responded to the scene.

The sedan driver attempted to operate the vehicle, but the damage was too significant.

The driver of the sedan was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and the damaged sedan was later removed from the freeway.