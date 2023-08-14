A driver died in a rollover crash Sunday evening in Longview.

Personnel from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. to the 4000 block of Pacific Way, north of the Mint Valley Golf Course, in response to emergency calls regarding a driver trapped in a burning car.

A Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief and a fire engine were able to quickly reach the site, a department press release states, because they were less than a mile away dealing with another collision.

A Longview police officer and the battalion chief used multiple fire extinguishers to keep the flames manageable until fire engines from Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 fire engines arrived.

A LifeFlight helicopter was requested as the driver's injuries were deemed critical after first responders used the jaws of life to free the occupant. However, the driver did not survive the collision and the person was not identified in the press release.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.