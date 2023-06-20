RAINIER — A crash on U.S Route 30 about six miles east of Rainier has resulted in the complete closure of all lanes, causing substantial delays for drivers early Tuesday morning.

The accident was reported by officials around 6:30 a.m. and occurred near milepost 41. The Oregon Department of Transportation advises drivers that a detour is being constructed to allow the crash to be cleared and reconstructed.

ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton told The Daily News that he could not confirm if any injuries resulted in the crash but that a crash reconstruction is "only done in the most serious circumstances."