Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office pulls empty, sinking boat from Columbia River

Boat sinking in Columbia River

A sheriff's office boat heads toward a sinking vessel in the Columbia River.

 Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Contributed

KALAMA — The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office removed an abandoned boat stranded on a sandbar in the Columbia River Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the department's marine patrol and the Army Corps of Engineers towed an empty boat, sinking in the shipping channel of the Columbia River near Kalama. No one was in the boat at the time. 

The coast guard were able to rescue everyone on board, however the cause of the sinking is still unclear. Veuer's Tony Spitz has the details.

The boat originally became stranded on Monday after striking a sandbar near Sportsman's Club, the office reports. 

After failed attempts to tow the ship, the owner decided to remain on the boat as the vessel was not taking on any water at the time, the department says. By Wednesday, the vessel was not only taking on water but was unoccupied when deputies responded. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

