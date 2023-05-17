Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources were battling a brush fire in a rural area of Kelso late Wednesday afternoon, according to Battalion Chief Joe Tone.

He said he expects fire crews to work "well into the night" to contain the blaze.

Tone said there were multiple calls regarding smoke, and crews were dispatched at roughly 2:57 p.m.

The fire was located on Tybren Heights Road, just past Carroll Road, near a residential property that was under development. Tone said the fire was caused by a "backyard burn" and as of Wednesday afternoon more than an acre of land had burned.

Tone described the closest structure to the fire as a shed converted into a living space, adding that the structure was "threatened" by the blaze.

Tone told The Daily News it took crews "a while to locate" the fire.

As of Wednesday afternoon, three brush engines were engaged in the fire, two from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and another from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Also, being utilized was a water tender, two hand crews, one battalion chief and up to six supervisors.