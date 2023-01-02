Clark-Cowlitz rescues kayaker Sunday in Columbia River

WOODLAND — A kayaker is being treated for hypothermia after being rescued Sunday night from the Columbia River.

Chief John Nohr of Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said the unnamed man in his mid-50s suffered “extreme hypothermia” and had “cardiac issues” when he arrived at the hospital.

Cowlitz County Fire District 1 reported to the scene at roughly 7:24 p.m. near Austin Point in Woodland, where the kayaker was found holding onto piling in the frigid river, according to Nohr.

Nohr said a Cowlitz County sheriff’s boat arrived at the scene and attempted to retrieve the man, but he wasn’t able to get aboard the boat with higher sides due to his poor condition, so Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue recovered the victim.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue had launched a rescue boat with a five-member crew from a boathouse in Ridgefield that included a paramedic and three rescue swimmers.

Nohr said Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office utilized a drone, and the United States Coast Guard from Astoria deployed a helicopter to help locate the man.

The rescue efforts were slowed due to dense fog across the Columbia, he added. There were reports that the U.S. Coast Guard also sent a boat to help, but Nohr said the ship “didn’t get to the scene.”

Nohr said the man and a friend were fishing. The friend told authorities the victim decided to kayak and fish offshore, and he later heard splashing and his friend scream for help.

The man was transported to land and then into an ambulance to receive medical attention at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.