 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Clark-Cowlitz rescues kayaker Sunday in Columbia River

  • 0
Ridgefield fire boat

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue crews aboard the department's fire boat near the Lewis River Bridge in 2021. On Sunday, crews used a boat to rescue a kayaker from the Columbia River. 

 Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, Contributed File

WOODLAND — A kayaker is being treated for hypothermia after being rescued Sunday night from the Columbia River.

Chief John Nohr of Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said the unnamed man in his mid-50s suffered “extreme hypothermia” and had “cardiac issues” when he arrived at the hospital.

Cowlitz County Fire District 1 reported to the scene at roughly 7:24 p.m. near Austin Point in Woodland, where the kayaker was found holding onto piling in the frigid river, according to Nohr.

An aircrew from the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans answered the call to rescue a kayaker who got stranded on the Pearl River near Slidell, Louisiana, due to bad weather on Jan. 15, 2022.

Nohr said a Cowlitz County sheriff’s boat arrived at the scene and attempted to retrieve the man, but he wasn’t able to get aboard the boat with higher sides due to his poor condition, so Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue recovered the victim.

People are also reading…

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue had launched a rescue boat with a five-member crew from a boathouse in Ridgefield that included a paramedic and three rescue swimmers.

Nohr said Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office utilized a drone, and the United States Coast Guard from Astoria deployed a helicopter to help locate the man.

The rescue efforts were slowed due to dense fog across the Columbia, he added. There were reports that the U.S. Coast Guard also sent a boat to help, but Nohr said the ship “didn’t get to the scene.”

Nohr said the man and a friend were fishing. The friend told authorities the victim decided to kayak and fish offshore, and he later heard splashing and his friend scream for help.

The man was transported to land and then into an ambulance to receive medical attention at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

0 Comments
0
0
1
3
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela president says he's willing to normalize ties with U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News