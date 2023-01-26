 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cathlamet man airlifted after rollover on Ocean Beach Highway

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a Wednesday night rollover crash on Ocean Beach Highway, west of Stella, that sent two people to the hospital.

John D. Ramsay, 66, of Cathlamet was airlifted to a Vancouver hospital after troopers say he attempted to change lanes between Robert C. Hollis, 36, of Cathlamet, and an another vehicle, resulting in Ramsey striking Hollis's Toyota Highlander.

Ramsay and Hollis both lost control and spun right into an embankment before 6 p.m. near Bunker Hill Road. Ramsay's Pontiac Sunfire landed on its top, troopers report. 

Hollis was transported to St. John Medical Center. His current medical status is unknown.

Both Hollis and Ramsay's vehicles were totaled.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

