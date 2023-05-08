A Washington State Patrol press release reports Tyson N. Ibarra was driving on eastbound state Route 504, or Spirit Lake Memorial Highway , around 3 a.m. when his 2001 Honda Civic swerved right, leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

The press release states Ibarra died at the scene and his car was totaled. The cause of the accident is under investigation, but Ibarra was wearing his seatbelt, the report states.