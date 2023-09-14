A brush fire in the 2000 block of Stella Road was fully extinguished Wednesday afternoon by crews from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and the Department of Natural Resources.

Firefighters from both agencies responded to the blaze at about 2 p.m., near the Stella Historical Society and Museum. Once they arrived, they encountered an acre-size fire moving at a moderate pace, according to a press release by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

As stated in the press release, there were buildings in close proximity to the blaze, but firefighters were able to halt the fire's spread within 20 minutes after arriving.

Fire officials say the brush fire scorched 1.23 acres, with no injuries and no loss of any structures. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Six fire engines, a fire truck, a water tender, and four fire commanders responded to the fire.

Longview and Wahkiakum fire departments were called to the scene, but their assistance was canceled after the fire was brought under control. Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputies also responded to assist.