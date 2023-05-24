A fire ripped through an abandoned two-story house in Kelso Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind a scorched damaged structure, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Interim Fire Chief James Graham.

No one was injured.

The fire, which erupted before 4:30 p.m., was noticed by Niki Collmenero, a resident who moved into the neighboring house last month. She said she called 911 after smelling smoke inside her house.

Graham said fire crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue at roughly 4:31 p.m., arriving within four minutes. He said the house appeared to have been unoccupied when fire crews arrived at the scene.

As stated by Graham, a motor home parked in the driveway caught on fire, with its flames spreading to the deserted dwelling.

The house has been visited several times before by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue personnel and has been abandoned since last year, Graham said.

Collmenero, sitting on her porch, told The Daily News that her boat, truck and fence were damaged due to the fire.

She said she witnessed a person in the back yard before the motor home burned down and other people on the property earlier Tuesday morning. Collmenero said many people have frequented the abandoned house.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue received assistance from the Longview Fire Department, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office and Kelso Police.