1 dead, 3 taken to hospital after rollover on Industrial Way on Monday

One adult was killed and another was taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, along with two children, after a rollover crash Monday morning on Industrial Way.

At 8:30 a.m. Longview fire, police and Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of an SUV that rolled several times and landed upside down in the drainage slough along Industrial Way near 26th Avenue, according to a news release.

Bystanders rescued an infant and 5-year-old from the vehicle and an adult "exited the vehicle by unknown means." The three were taken to St. John with undisclosed injuries.

Law enforcement officers used a police vehicle's winch to roll the SUV over so firefighters could free the trapped driver. At 8:37 a.m., firefighters reported the driver was dead.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.