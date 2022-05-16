About two weeks of roadwork at Northlake Avenue to start Tuesday in Longview

City of Longview officials are planning to close access to Northlake Avenue at Pacific Way Tuesday for about two weeks to repair the street.
Officials say work will occur on the eastern section of Northlake Avenue through May 31. People can access Northlake Avenue from Taylor Avenue during construction, the city says.
To avoid delays, officials suggest taking alternate routes.
The Daily News, Longview, Wash.
