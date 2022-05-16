 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

About two weeks of roadwork at Northlake Avenue to start Tuesday in Longview

  • 0
Construction

City of Longview officials are planning to close access to Northlake Avenue at Pacific Way Tuesday for about two weeks to repair the street.

Officials say work will occur on the eastern section of Northlake Avenue through May 31. People can access Northlake Avenue from Taylor Avenue during construction, the city says.

To avoid delays, officials suggest taking alternate routes. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

McDonald's leaving Russia due to Ukraine War

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News