editor's pick

About 670 Cowlitz PUD customers lose power Monday morning

Raindrops file

Rain blurs a windshield in this file photo from 2016.

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News file photo

About 670 Cowlitz PUD customers lost power Monday morning as wind and rain swept the region. 

As of 9:30 a.m., about 620 customers in West Longview, two near Stella, one near Lexington and about 40 in Rose Valley were without power. The PUD estimated restorations around 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., depending on location. 

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Lower Columbia and greater Portland region through 8 p.m., with west winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of 35 to 45 mph expected. Gusts could blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, according to the advisory.

The forecast calls for rain showers and possibly thunderstorms after noon. Rain will continue overnight. 

