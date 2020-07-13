About 30 recent Cowlitz COVID-19 cases tied to holiday gatherings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 30 COVID-19 cases recently reported in Cowlitz County are connected to two separate Independence Day gatherings, and more cases related to those gatherings likely will emerge in the next few days, the county's top health official reported Monday.

Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said 20 reported cases are associated with a July 4 party, and another 10 are linked to a family get-together that weekend.

Cowlitz County Monday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the county's total to 286. The county recorded 28 cases Friday, its biggest one-day report since the pandemic began.

Cases from the two gatherings drove much of the increase since Friday, but Krager didn't have the exact breakdown of which days the cases were reported. And some of the 20 cases from the 4th of July celebration haven't been added to the county's count on the Incident Management Team website yet, he said.

Krager said he expects more cases linked to the 4th of July gathering because it seems that some household members of infected individuals already getting sick. He said he doesn't expect as much spread to come from the other gathering because it was limited to one family.