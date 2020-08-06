About 1,500 Silver Lake-area residents lose power Thursday morning

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
About 1,500 people in the Castle Rock, Silver Lake and Toutle areas lost power Thursday morning.
Cowlitz PUD sent crews out to investigate the outage shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post. The PUD will update its online outage map as more information becomes available, the post says.
The PUD estimated that power would be restored around noon, according to the outage map.
This story will be updated.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Mallory Gruben
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today