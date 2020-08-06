You are the owner of this article.
About 1,500 Silver Lake-area residents lose power Thursday morning
Cowlitz PUD
Courtney Talak

About 1,500 people in the Castle Rock, Silver Lake and Toutle areas lost power Thursday morning. 

Cowlitz PUD sent crews out to investigate the outage shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post. The PUD will update its online outage map as more information becomes available, the post says. 

The PUD estimated that power would be restored around noon, according to the outage map. 

This story will be updated. 

