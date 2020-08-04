Abbarno moves forward in race for 20th district house, second place too close to call

“I also anticipate that the lead will probably grow as more votes come in,” he said.

Lange, a lobbyist for a motorcycle rights group, supports tax cuts, no new taxes and wants to address how environmental policies “driven by a progressive agenda in the metropolitan regions of our state” can have severe unintended consequences for rural citizens.

Abbarno won every county in the district except for Cowlitz, where he finished third with 31%. Lange won the county, taking 34% of the vote here, and Zahn took 31.4%.

Lange said he was surprised by the results, especially that he won Cowlitz County. He said he thinks he could still catch up to Zahn. His goal was second place, he said, because he anticipated Abbarno winning first.

“That’s close enough that I’ve got confidence. From everything I’ve been hearing from people in the district that I’ve still got a good shot.”

And although he came in third in Cowlitz County, Abbarno said it wouldn’t change how he campaigns. He plans to spend time in each of the counties he said, and stay positive.

“I’m going to continue to focus on communicating about solutions, staying focused and keeping the message positive,” he said, adding that he hoped all candidates do the same.