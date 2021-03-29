 Skip to main content
Abandoned Kelso house burns down Monday
An abandoned house in Kelso burned down early Monday morning. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. 

According to a press release, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Longview Fire Department responded to a house fire just after midnight Monday morning in the 300 block of Long Avenue, Kelso.

By the time fire crews arrived on scene, half the house already was on fire. The fire was extinguished around 1 a.m., according to the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release, and the house was a total loss. The cause is under investigation.

Two fire engines, a ladder truck, a medic unit, and a chief officer responded, along with Kelso police and Cowlitz County public utilities. 

