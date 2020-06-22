'A taste of homelessness': Local volunteers spend a 'Night without a Bed'

The rules for participation were simple: Spend one night sleeping anywhere but your own bed.

“We are hoping people develop a sense of what that would be like if they had to do it every night,” Staudinger said. “We hope it builds a little better empathy for that experience.”

Some volunteers pitched tents in their front yard. Others slept on their floor or on a couch.

Castle Rock resident Debbie Studebaker and her husband, Larry, bundled up outside on their deck.

“Our deck is partially covered, so when it started to rain around 4:30 a.m., we didn’t get wet,” Studebaker said. “Probably one of the biggest challenges for us is that we live out in a rural area, so we were concerned about any animals that might be roaming around at night. We were thinking about safety that way, where someone who is sleeping on the streets has their own safety issues they have to deal with.”

Studebaker, who lives in Longview, said she also struggled to get comfortable, and she only slept for about five hours.