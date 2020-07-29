A tale of monkeys, turkeys and survival: Longview pet store turns 45

The couple rebranded the shop with a new title that cleverly incorporated their last names, and they brought in more traditional pets, including puppies and kittens.

They essentially started the inventory from scratch, so "we didn’t have any depth of anything,” said Ron Works, 81. “It took us two or three weeks before we had a $50 day (in sales).”

“Let’s put it this way: We worked really hard, and our three little boys helped us,” said Joan Works, 78. “Luckily it was a store that kids could work in, too, and play with the animals. And they did help all the way through their school. That’s how they earned their college money. It really was a family endeavor.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, roughly 66% of small businesses fail within 10 years. About 83% fold before age 25.

The Works beat those odds with a 29-year tenure as owners. And the pet store “got more and more successful” as time went on, they said. The couple’s philosophy was to educate their customers on proper pet care. They focused on children, specifically, and often hosted classes at the shop or donated to youth activities.