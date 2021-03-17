"A real catalyst to change" Pathways 2020 director Paul Youmans dies

In his 20 years of publishing community report cards that often gave Cowlitz County a failing grade, Paul Youmans consistently focused on the positives.
Those who worked with Youmans said he brought his positive attitude to every conversation, always ending with a reminder to “keep smiling.”
Youmans, 74, died Friday.
For more than two decades, Youmans led Pathways 2020, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and improving the wellbeing of Cowlitz County. As Pathways director, and on his own time, Youmans worked toward a healthier county by advocating for expanding trails in Cowlitz County, promoting early childhood education and coordinating free medical and dental clinics.
“He was just a tireless advocate,” said Ilona Kerby, Lower Columbia CAP executive director and Pathways board chair. “I don’t think he ever said no to any kind of challenge.”
Pathways 2020 was started by the Cowlitz Economic Development Council board in the late 1990s as a way to look at the different factors in the economy, not just investment, said CEDC President Ted Sprague.
The organization published community report cards every other year from 1997 to 2019 and set goals for the community to achieve by 2020.
Sprague said Pathways 2020 and the community report card was one of the reasons he moved to Cowlitz County in 2000.
“I thought it was so impressive to have organization that looks at itself and talks about its failures and successes,” he said. “Paul was a real catalyst to change.”
“Restless” advocate
Sprague said Youmans was one of the hardest working people he’s met. Youmans often would be at the office at 8 or 9 p.m. and back before Sprague in the morning, he said.
“He was restless. He wanted to see good things happen and he loved the work,” Sprague said.
Kerby met Youmans and joined the Pathways board when she started working at CAP in 2005. Over the past few years as board chair, Kerby worked closely with Youmans, who was “very dedicated and passionate about helping assure we had a healthy community.”
“One thing I appreciated about him, too, was the fact he was always there pushing forward, often quietly and sort of in the background,” she said. “He didn’t need to have the limelight on him.”
Although the report cards often gave Cowlitz County failing grades in many health and economic measures, the area slowly improved over the years in the reports. Youmans never focused on the negative trends and highlighted what the county was doing well, said Mike Karnofski, Pathways board member.
“You need someone like that in the community who is always positive,” he said.
Trail work
Karnofski was on the Pathways board for about 12 years and mostly worked with Youmans over the past couple years to promote and expand trails in the county.
Youmans was instrumental in getting a $50,000 grant from the National Parks Service for the proposed Six Rivers Trail, which would run from the north county line to the south county line, connecting portions of existing trails along the way, Karnofski said.
Youmans also fostered Cowlitz on the Move, a coalition dedicated to creating a healthier community. The organization focuses on healthy eating, an active lifestyle and tobacco smoke-free living.
Cowlitz on the Move publishes a map of trails in Cowlitz County, and Youmans was working on the updated version before he died, Karnofski said.
Youmans did a breadth of work in the community, but it was all focused on developing a better quality of place and a healthier Cowlitz County, Karnofski said.
The Pathways 2020 board this summer voted to dissolve, having achieved many of its goals, Kerby said. Youmans was a huge piece of those accomplishments, she said.
“He just had the ability to work extremely well with other people and bring groups together… to talk about issues in the community and work toward some sort of solution,” Kerby said.
Youmans’ persistence, personality and sense of humor got things done, she said.
“He was just very even keel all the time,” Kerby said. “I think people liked him, trusted him. He was honest and had integrity in everything he did and I think it really showed in how people responded and they would listen. And I think he was Pathways 2020.”
On St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday, Kerby wore a light-up shamrock headband and necklace for Youmans.
“At Christmas time he would have some colorful ties and would wear a special holiday hat. He celebrated ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day,’” she said. “I’m celebrating St. Patty’s Day in style in honor of Paul.”
Along with heading up Pathways 2020, Youmans worked with several other organizations, including Lower Columbia College Head Start and Community Health Partners.
Youmans had been a consultant with Lower Columbia College’s Head Start since at least 2004, said Mindy Leasure, director. He sent out press releases and worked with parents to advocate for the program at the local, state and federal level, she said.
“He was very beloved among program parents in the years I’d been able to work with him,” she said.
On the clock and in his downtime, Youmans was an enthusiastic recruiter for Head Start and often wore a button that read, “Ask me about Head Start,” Leasure said.
Youmans helped the program expand to include Early Head Start about 10 years ago and form the Cowlitz County Early Learning Coalition.
Prior to moving to Cowlitz County, Youmans was a Head Start director in Grays Harbor County, Leasure said.
“He really had been a life-long advocate for young children and families and believed we could support families out of poverty,” she said.
His common phrase, “keep smiling,” was “an important way he brought positivity and hope to the work he did and every interaction he had with folks,” Leasure said.
“He was very committed to improving our community and worked diligently to help others see how much good we had in our community,” she said. “He focused on our strengths, what was positive and how to grow those things.”
For at least 15 years, Youmans helped coordinate free medical and dental clinics with nonprofit Community Health Partners, said Ken Dale, executive director. The past few years, Youmans was the site coordinator for the quarterly dental clinics, Dale said.
“I enjoyed working with him. He was a real team player… and the epitome of a volunteer,” Dale said. “He was there for the good of the program and was a good problem solver. He had good ideas, gave good input when things would come up and if you asked him to do something, he had no problem jumping in and helping out.