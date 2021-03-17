"A real catalyst to change" Pathways 2020 director Paul Youmans dies

“I thought it was so impressive to have organization that looks at itself and talks about its failures and successes,” he said. “Paul was a real catalyst to change.”

“Restless” advocate

Sprague said Youmans was one of the hardest working people he’s met. Youmans often would be at the office at 8 or 9 p.m. and back before Sprague in the morning, he said.

“He was restless. He wanted to see good things happen and he loved the work,” Sprague said.

Kerby met Youmans and joined the Pathways board when she started working at CAP in 2005. Over the past few years as board chair, Kerby worked closely with Youmans, who was “very dedicated and passionate about helping assure we had a healthy community.”

“One thing I appreciated about him, too, was the fact he was always there pushing forward, often quietly and sort of in the background,” she said. “He didn’t need to have the limelight on him.”

Although the report cards often gave Cowlitz County failing grades in many health and economic measures, the area slowly improved over the years in the reports. Youmans never focused on the negative trends and highlighted what the county was doing well, said Mike Karnofski, Pathways board member.