"Whose Flag?"

My childhood flag was the “family’s”

Brought out by my father from

The dim, damp basement of our Hoosier home

On certain holidays that honored a United States.

He would slide the pole into the steel pocket

That waited expectantly all year long

On the front of one of the white, wooden pillars

That flanked our front porch.

He was diligent about raising that flag.

His childhood had been marred by a

Klan cross-burning on his Catholic mother’s front lawn

When they were living in Indianapolis

Alone without his father who had

Disappeared mysteriously

As Irish-Catholic immigrant men were known to do

In southern Indiana….

Dad saw the flag as an act of solemn

Defiance against division and hatred.

He was proud about the United portion

Of our States and their Declaration

And after his family moved from

Klan country to the South Side of Chicago

He not only knew about “other”,

He felt it.

His death in my teen years brought small

Changes to family routines

And the raising of the family flag fell to me

The youngest, the one most defiant when facing fear.

Flags of mine have hung with impunity in Southern Indiana and

Billowed proudly from Seattle’s Capitol Hill.

It was raised immediately after 9/11

Not with defiance but as a visible sign to the children:

YOU ARE NOT ALONE IN THIS HORRIFYING TIME

Of planes hitting buildings and

Dust-caked faces running in terror from a

Steamy mountain of broken concrete and twisted steel.

You are not alone.

WE are not alone.

It is not YOUR flag or MY flag

It is OUR flag and the OUR comes from a weirdly hopeful

And DETERMINED value that says

"YES!", goodness can overcome evil.

Respect for others REGARDLESS OF THEIR POLITICS

Can be inserted in all conversations.

This Flag Day is a day of stubborn determination

To live out of our confidence in a nation of laws,

A nation that tests our patience and inspires our hope

In a red, white and blue image of fabric bleached by the sun

And stained by the blood of the brave AND oppressed.

We stand beneath that symbol and struggle to say

“Let us go forth on common ground!”

We can UNITE…

We can take action….

We can vote.

Mary Louise Lyons

Longview