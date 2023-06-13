"Whose Flag?"
My childhood flag was the “family’s”
Brought out by my father from
The dim, damp basement of our Hoosier home
On certain holidays that honored a United States.
He would slide the pole into the steel pocket
That waited expectantly all year long
On the front of one of the white, wooden pillars
That flanked our front porch.
He was diligent about raising that flag.
His childhood had been marred by a
Klan cross-burning on his Catholic mother’s front lawn
When they were living in Indianapolis
Alone without his father who had
Disappeared mysteriously
As Irish-Catholic immigrant men were known to do
In southern Indiana….
Dad saw the flag as an act of solemn
Defiance against division and hatred.
He was proud about the United portion
Of our States and their Declaration
And after his family moved from
Klan country to the South Side of Chicago
He not only knew about “other”,
He felt it.
His death in my teen years brought small
Changes to family routines
And the raising of the family flag fell to me
The youngest, the one most defiant when facing fear.
Flags of mine have hung with impunity in Southern Indiana and
Billowed proudly from Seattle’s Capitol Hill.
It was raised immediately after 9/11
Not with defiance but as a visible sign to the children:
YOU ARE NOT ALONE IN THIS HORRIFYING TIME
Of planes hitting buildings and
Dust-caked faces running in terror from a
Steamy mountain of broken concrete and twisted steel.
You are not alone.
WE are not alone.
It is not YOUR flag or MY flag
It is OUR flag and the OUR comes from a weirdly hopeful
And DETERMINED value that says
"YES!", goodness can overcome evil.
Respect for others REGARDLESS OF THEIR POLITICS
Can be inserted in all conversations.
This Flag Day is a day of stubborn determination
To live out of our confidence in a nation of laws,
A nation that tests our patience and inspires our hope
In a red, white and blue image of fabric bleached by the sun
And stained by the blood of the brave AND oppressed.
We stand beneath that symbol and struggle to say
“Let us go forth on common ground!”
We can UNITE…
We can take action….
We can vote.
Mary Louise Lyons
Longview
