'A monumental mother:' Friday vigil remembers Brittany Thuney

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dozens of family members and friends spread across the Kelso AM/PM parking lot Friday evening to quietly remember Brittany Thuney, the Woodland woman who was killed there last week in an apparent murder/suicide.

"Having everybody together really shows that she had a tribe who would have done anything for her," childhood friend Olivia Patton said. "We wanted to show that we all loved her and that we're all still here for her and her daughter."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thuney's family will hold a private funeral at a later date, meaning that Friday's gathering was the first and only chance that many friends had to say goodbye as a group, Patton said.

Patton was one of many who remembered Thuney as an exceptional mother to Ava, her 7-year-old daughter. Thuney took Ava on adventures from hiking to horseback riding, she said.

"Her daughter always came first. She was very involved in her daughter's life. Her daughter was her world."

Thuney also loved going to concerts — especially for metal and indie bands, Patton said.

A sign expressing love for Thuney was posted at a memorial at the parking lot: "You are missed — your smile, your caring heart and beautiful soul. Now it's time to shine like the star you are."