'A long return to normal' – part two of our Q&A with Dr. Steve Krager

Most interactions in public spaces are going to be pretty brief. There is always going to be some risk that an employee could potentially spread the virus, but especially with businesses and people taking the precautions they should be — wearing masks, staying distanced, keeping the number of trips down and amount of time in a place down — the risk in general is going to be pretty low.

TDN: Is there confusion or misconceptions about the amount of risk from contracting COVID-19 in public?

Krager: Generally the risk is going to be very low. In public spaces, it’s more about the employees that are spending more time together. So for the most part, the chance you’re going to be infected is pretty low even if a potentially infectious person is at that store. It’s certainly possible there might be some cases associated with public spaces. I’d be more concerned about workplaces, households or social gatherings of families that have gotten together for parties, that to me is more risky.

TDN: How long may social distancing and other restrictions be in place? How much compliance is necessary to cause cases to decrease?