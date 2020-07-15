'A long return to normal' – part two of our Q&A with Dr. Steve Krager

Editor’s note: This is the second part of our Q&A interview with Dr. Steve Krager, Cowlitz County deputy health officer, about the current state of the coronavirus in our community.
In this part of the interview, Krager talks about balancing the public’s right to know about the public health risks and patient privacy, the level of risk of contracting COVID-19 in public and whether the public’s expectations for a return to normal — such as going to concerts, sporting venues and night clubs — are realistic.
TDN: How does public health balance the release of case information with maintaining privacy? When would public health release the name of a location tied to an outbreak or case?
Krager: It comes down to risk to the public. When we have employers that have cases, we work with them to make sure they’re communicating with their employees that this has happened and they might hear from public health if they’re identified as contact of a case.
An outbreak tied to Orchards Tap Bar and Grill in Vancouver earlier this month was a clear instance where we had infections that spread to customers, not just to employees. We did name that bar because we wanted anyone else who might have been there during those times to be tested and quarantine if necessary. Those would be the times when we’d notify the public about a potential exposure and want people to take precautions.
Most interactions in public spaces are going to be pretty brief. There is always going to be some risk that an employee could potentially spread the virus, but especially with businesses and people taking the precautions they should be — wearing masks, staying distanced, keeping the number of trips down and amount of time in a place down — the risk in general is going to be pretty low.
TDN: Is there confusion or misconceptions about the amount of risk from contracting COVID-19 in public?
Krager: Generally the risk is going to be very low. In public spaces, it’s more about the employees that are spending more time together. So for the most part, the chance you’re going to be infected is pretty low even if a potentially infectious person is at that store. It’s certainly possible there might be some cases associated with public spaces. I’d be more concerned about workplaces, households or social gatherings of families that have gotten together for parties, that to me is more risky.
TDN: How long may social distancing and other restrictions be in place? How much compliance is necessary to cause cases to decrease?
Krager: The more people buy in (with social distancing and mask-wearing), the better we will do. It’s hard to pick a cut off. Especially with some of the workplace requirements, and even in public spaces, I think the masks will make a difference. There’s been a lot of fatigue, which is completely understandable. If you’re wearing a mask and are a potentially asymptomatic carrier or infectious person you’re less likely to spread the virus and you’ll get a little protection from the mask as well. I hope it will help turn the tide a little bit.
TDN: Do you think people’s expectations of when we will reach Phase 4 of the governor’s plan are unrealistic? What about reopening schools?
Krager: Schools are slightly different. Young people have been found less likely to spread the virus and less likely to have serious illness. ... I’d like to see a downturn in the number of cases nationally and regionally before we open schools up, but I do think it’s also really important that schools open at least in some capacity. I think there are lots of ways schools can operate safely.
In regards to Phase 4, where we could have concerts, sporting events, night clubs, other large gatherings, it is honestly hard to imagine how that would be possible without a vaccine or an effective treatment. If we get our cases way down, if our rate of infection drops to a much lower level it’s possible those events would be less risky. Where we’re going doesn’t look very good. We’re just not going to be able to do those activities any time soon.
TDN: New information on virus spreading through the air, what does that mean for our social distancing?
Krager: The primary way the virus is spread is through respiratory droplets. You create these when you breathe, talk, cough, sneeze, sing. When we’re infected, those droplets coming from your mouth and nose have virus in them and that’s how we could potentially spread it to other people. That’s the primary way we think people spread it, and that’s where that six-foot distance comes from because most droplets fall to the ground before six feet.
We have found that some really small droplets that contain small amounts of virus live in the air for potentially a couple hours or longer. The chance that those are going to be able to infect you is lower ... but is still there.
The six-foot distance is never going to be perfect, but in general it’s a good guideline. If you choose to do more distance it would be safer, and masks will help because the whole point is trap those droplets in the mask.
TDN: Have the changing recommendations made it difficult to control the spread because people, especially younger people, don’t know what to do?
Krager: In the past four weeks, about 60% of infections are people under 40. Prior to that, it was about 40%.
The most difficult thing for the public to understand is the idea you can spread it without symptoms. The other thing that gives people a hard time is they have really mild symptoms that they hardly notice at all. ... But you can still pass it on to someone who might get really sick.
That’s probably what’s caused most infections because it’s a lot harder to be so cautious when you’re feeling fine. Unfortunately we need to act like we all could be infected and spread to other people especially when interacting with people outside our households.
The other point I would make for younger people is that although the risk of severe infection is lower, there’s still a chance you could spread to someone higher risk ... who might really struggle with the virus. Even if you don’t infect someone who’s high risk, maybe you infect someone whose low risk and then they infect someone high risk.
