'A lifeline, a band-aid': Nearly $5.5M of grants help county businesses

"I know a lot of other business owners who got grants, and it saved them," said Morgan, who declined to share the dollar value of the grants her business received. "It wasn't big $30,000 grants. Maybe it was just $3,000, but that's just what we needed."

Business owners and CEDC officials say the funding helped hundreds of Cowlitz County businesses endure a slew of economic challenges that came along with the COVID-19 pandemic and mandated business closures. Though the grants were not a cure-all, the money made the difference between losing a lease, laying off employees or closing up shop permanently.

"It is a lifeline, but at the end of the day, it's just a band-aid," said Lindsey Cope, CEDC vice president. "We are allowing them to pay their rent, so that's not the reason they close up shop, but they have a whole host of other challenges ahead of them just to reopen."

Paige Espinoza, owner of the Country Folks Deli on Commerce Avenue in Longview, echoed that sentiment. She received two county-funded grants, which she used to square up her rent with her landlord, pay utility bills and business licensing fees and cover some of the cost for supplies. She did not share the total monetary value of the grants.

"It helped with all of the necessities I need to run my business," Espinoza said.