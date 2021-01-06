'A lifeline, a band-aid': Nearly $5.5M of grants help county businesses

Kimmy Morgan clearly remembers the day she realized that COVID-19 would completely change the way she operated her Longview-based dessert shop.
It came on March 15, when Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide shutdown of restaurants, bars and retailers.
"I was on the edge of my seat watching the governor's press conference in tears," said Morgan, owner of Sugar Pearl Dessert Co. in the Merk. "I didn't know what to expect. ... I kept thinking, 'What if I lose my dream job?' "
Nearly 10 months later, the local entrepreneur is still baking up a storm. She credits a large part of her shop's survival to three business aid grants she received with the help of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council.
The CEDC was among the first local organizations to administer pandemic-related aid grants. It was contracted by the state Department of Commerce in April to oversee Cowlitz County applications for the Working Washington Small Business Grant Opportunity, a state-funded grant program.
Since then, the CEDC has assisted with or completely administered 12 grant programs. In total, the agency has connected nearly 500 individual businesses in Cowlitz County with funding totaling just shy of $5.5 million.
"By putting those dollars directly in the hands of those small business owners to allow them to keep their doors open, we were able to limit mass closures," Cope said.
"I know a lot of other business owners who got grants, and it saved them," said Morgan, who declined to share the dollar value of the grants her business received. "It wasn't big $30,000 grants. Maybe it was just $3,000, but that's just what we needed."
Business owners and CEDC officials say the funding helped hundreds of Cowlitz County businesses endure a slew of economic challenges that came along with the COVID-19 pandemic and mandated business closures. Though the grants were not a cure-all, the money made the difference between losing a lease, laying off employees or closing up shop permanently.
"It is a lifeline, but at the end of the day, it's just a band-aid," said Lindsey Cope, CEDC vice president. "We are allowing them to pay their rent, so that's not the reason they close up shop, but they have a whole host of other challenges ahead of them just to reopen."
Paige Espinoza, owner of the Country Folks Deli on Commerce Avenue in Longview, echoed that sentiment. She received two county-funded grants, which she used to square up her rent with her landlord, pay utility bills and business licensing fees and cover some of the cost for supplies. She did not share the total monetary value of the grants.
"It helped with all of the necessities I need to run my business," Espinoza said.
Considering that her business is making "not even 50%" of what it used to, the money has been essential to the restaurant's survival thus far, she said. For perspective, she shared that she's made about $1,700 in sales so far this month, but her business license, rent, utility bills and supply costs total more than $7,000.
She praised the CEDC, which she says kept local businesses informed of every new grant program by emailing them details and direct links to apply. When Espinoza had trouble filling out one of the applications, Cope personally helped her complete the form.
"I don't think any of us would have known what to do without her," Espinoza said of the CEDC vice president.
Beau Little, co-owner of Triangle Bowl in Longview, said Cope was "like a God-send" for the combined bowling alley and restaurant.
"She literally fights for us when there are extra funds sitting an an account," Little said. "She tries to get that money for (local businesses)."
With the CEDC's help, Little earned enough grants to cover his rent from mid-March through mid-September, he said. That meant that the bowling alley didn't have to sell off or liquidate as many of its assets.
"It takes a burden off, but you can see there's still four months rent we are behind on," Little said, adding that without the grants, "we would have had to be more creative with our banking."
Cope said that the CEDC was "uniquely prepared" to help businesses through the pandemic. The private, not-for-profit organization is dedicated to promoting job growth; aiding local businesses; marketing and promoting the local economy; advocating for local businesses; and connecting business owners to public and private partners.
"I think we have a lot of people in this community that care greatly and deeply for where we live, work and play, but I think that the CEDC is so ingrained in the economic fabric that we were one of the best equipped to go after that money, to partner with the agencies and to get the grants in front of the people who needed them," Cope said.
Also, as a countywide agency with experience administering state grants, the CEDC could easily serve as a primary touchpoint for government agencies looking to start their own aid programs.
"They saw there was an organization already doing it, that understood it and was ingrained in the business community," Cope said. "We started these conversations, and we were able to give them real feedback."
That included explaining how businesses with 20-100 employees often were often too big or too small to meet eligibility requirements for grant programs, as well as the importance of planning forward for future recovery efforts. Those conversations led to a third round of county-funded grants focused on businesses that had not yet received funding and businesses looking to fund recovery and resiliency plans.
Morgan, owner of the Longview cupcake shop, said she intends to use a portion of her latest grant funding to purchase a new "grab-and-go" display case and "change my business strategy."
"This (pandemic) will have long-lasting effects, as well. The large events will not be back for a longtime," Morgan said. "I need to be able to switch from big parties and events to customers coming by and saying, 'I just want a cake for dinner. I'll take it to-go.' "
In addition to grants, the CEDC also drilled up favor for shopping local across the county. Every month since September, the agency has sponsored and promoted a "Shop Local Saturday" intended to remind area residents to spend their money at small, locally owned county businesses.
Espinoza, the owner at Country Folks Deli, said she's grateful to her customers and the community, which has "done as much as it can" to support local businesses like hers.
"There's a lot of people to support, though. I just keep plugging away every day, hoping I'll make enough," Espinoza said.
The same is true for the CEDC, which continues to work to figure out what funding is available at the state and national levels.
"We are not out of the woods yet," Cope said. "I think that the work we have done in partnership with all of those entities has been able to get us really far, but we are going to have to continue to adapt and change and push on through the winter and into the spring."